Former US Pres. Carter Dies At 100

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Former US president Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, American announced on Sunday.

The 39th president, Carter, has died at his house in Plains City in Georgia State at 3:45 (local time), his son, James E. Carter III, told the US media.

Being the longest-lived US president, Carter served only one presidential term for 1977-1981, as he was famous for defending human rights issues and focused on international relations. For these efforts, Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Crater, who began his career as a Senate lawmaker, is one of the most prominent figures in the US history either during his tenure or after leaving the post when he established the Carter center in 1982 on enhancing human rights and combating communicable diseases as well as resolving international disputes. (end)

