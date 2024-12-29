Baerbock Predicts Continued German Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock anticipates that the next will maintain robust support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, emphasizing that such support aligns with Germany's national interests.

She said this in comments to the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, Ukrinform reports.

"No federal government that cares about the security of Germany and Europe will abandon the people of Ukraine. Because only a just peace for Ukraine will ensure peace and freedom in Europe," the said.

She expressed confidence that Ukraine would continue to rely on Germany even after the upcoming elections.

Baerbock noted that the brutality with which Russia has been striking Ukraine and its energy sector in recent days indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin remains committed to the complete destruction of the neighboring state.

"Therefore, supporting Ukraine remains the absolute self-defense of our own security and peace," Baerbock said.

Baerbock calls for tougher EU sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet'

Addressing concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may advocate for a peace agreement unfavorable to Ukraine after his inauguration, Baerbock stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with tangible security guarantees rather than vague assurances or calls for negotiations.

"Only reliable, long-term and, above all, truly sustainable security guarantees will prevent Putin from resorting to further campaigns of conquest. Only then will there be lasting peace and stability in Ukraine," she said, without specifying which guarantees she meant.

The minister also said that true peace means that injustice does not become the norm of life.

Early elections will be held in Germany on February 23, ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Germany remains Kyiv's second largest aid partner, following the United States.