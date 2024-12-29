Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in Halifax

(MENAFN) An Air Canada flight was forced to perform an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport after encountering a landing gear malfunction on Saturday night.



Flight 2259, which had taken off from St. John’s International Airport, faced difficulties at 9:30 AST (0130 GMT Sunday) while attempting to land, leading to skidding and an engine fire. Emergency teams responded promptly to ensure the safety of everyone onboard, according to various media sources.



Passenger Nikki Valentine told CBC News that one of the plane's tires failed to deploy correctly during landing.



"The plane began to tilt at about a 20-degree angle to the left, and we heard a loud noise that sounded almost like a crash, as the wing scraped against the pavement, likely along with the engine," she explained.



After the plane landed, passengers were evacuated and taken to a hangar for evaluation by paramedics. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries.



As a safety measure, flight operations at Halifax airport were temporarily halted, though one runway was reopened by the early hours of Sunday.

