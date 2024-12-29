Digital Strings: China’S Tech Web Across Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's digital footprint in Latin America grows rapidly, raising concerns about privacy and national security. Chinese companies deploy AI-powered technologies across the region, from facial recognition systems to smart city projects. These advancements promise improved security but come with significant risks.



In Brazil, Chinese-made visitor scanners operate in many prisons. Nuctech , a supplier to China's defense industry, manufactures these devices. Canadian and U.S. authorities have flagged Nuctech's products as potential security threats.



Chinese facial recognition systems now operate in numerous Latin American cities. In Campinas, Brazil, Huawei cameras feed data to a central computer system. This setup allows for suspect identification and creates a vast digital archive.



The Belt and Road Initiative facilitates the installation of Chinese security camera systems in Latin American cities. These projects give Chinese firms opportunities to expand abroad. Lenovo announced a new smart city project in the region in July 2024.



Venezuela's "Homeland Card," developed by Chinese firm ZTE, exemplifies the potential for abuse. This electronic card controls access to subsidies and social benefits. ZTE and the Maduro regime jointly manage all registered users' personal data.



[arve url="" /]



China leverages AI to generate and spread disinformation in Latin America. In 2019, researchers identified a Chinese influence network called "Spamouflage." This campaign uses AI tools to create videos featuring non-existent characters on social media platforms.



Chinese e-commerce giants like Temu, Shein, and Alibaba dominate Latin American markets with low-priced products. However, concerns arise about the use of forced labor in their supply chains. The European Commission launched an investigation into Temu in October 2024.



Chinese fintech companies expand alongside e-commerce platforms in Latin America. This growth allows China to potentially bypass Western financial systems and gather financial data on millions of individuals.

Digital Strings: China's Tech Web Across Latin America

Huawei continues to expand its telecommunications presence in strategic areas of Latin America. The company signed agreements to bring 5G to the Amazon and test new 5G and 5.5G technologies in Brazil and Argentina.



China's satellite ambitions in Latin America also grow. Chinese companies like GalaxySpace and SpaceSail aim to compete with SpaceX's Starlink in providing satellite internet services to the region.



As China's digital influence in Latin America increases, the balance between technological advancement and privacy protection remains precarious. The region faces crucial decisions about embracing innovation while safeguarding individual freedoms and national inter

