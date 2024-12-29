Rescuers In Donetsk Region Targeted By Repeated Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue teams in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region came under repeated shelling from Russian forces on Sunday while responding to a fire in a residential area of Pokrovsk.

"Earlier [on Sunday], Russian forces targeted a private residential area in the city, striking a residential building. The impact sparked a fire that spread across approximately 120 square meters, which rescuers managed to contain," the report said.

The State Emergency Service said that due to repeated enemy fire and the immediate danger to personnel, firefighting efforts had to be temporarily suspended.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service