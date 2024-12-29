Fuzuli's Literary Legacy Highlighted In International Mugham Center

A literary-artistic evening titled "Aşiqi-sadiq mənəm" dedicated
to the 530th anniversary of the great poet and philosopher Muhammad
Fuzuli has been held at the International Mugham Center,
Azernews reports.
The event was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry, the International Mugham Center and the Azerbaijan
Writers' Union.
The evening was hosted by the Secretary of the Azerbaijan
Writers' Union, Ilgar Fahmi. Head of the department at the
Azerbaijan National Conservatory Firudin Gurbansoy, deputy chairman
of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and chairman of the Azerbaijan
Press Council Rashad Majid, chairman of the Center for Artistic
Translation and Literary Relations under the Azerbaijan Writers'
Union Asad Jahangir and poetess Mahjamal addressed the event.
In their remarks, the speakers highlighted Fuzuli's rich
literary heritage, and his influence on the development of
Azerbaijani culture and literature, sharing their thoughts on
ghazals and mugham.
It was noted that Fuzuli is one of the greatest symbols of the
spiritual heritage of the Azerbaijani people. The speakers
emphasized that even today, many composers regularly turn to his
poetry, which also mentions musical instruments and musical terms
of that time.
Among these instruments, oud, gopuz,afir, tanbur, setar, qanun,
and many others are associated with various philosophical ideas and
aesthetic impact.
The evening continued with mugham compositions based on Fuzuli's
ghazals, performed by mugham singer, and a literary-theatrical
composition based on the poet's works. This cultural project, which
combined classical poetry, mugham, and theatrical art, left a
lasting impression.
The International Mugham Center was established on the
initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President
of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance
with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.
The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is
known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its
doors in 2008.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing
mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
In 2024, the Mugham Center is the first cultural institution in
Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.
The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and
concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties
with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other
countries.
The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand
its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.
Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the
direction of studying and promoting mugham art.