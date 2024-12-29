Fuzuli's Literary Legacy Highlighted In International Mugham Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A literary-artistic evening titled "Aşiqi-sadiq mənəm" dedicated to the 530th anniversary of the great poet and philosopher Muhammad Fuzuli has been held at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The event was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the International Mugham Center and the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

The evening was hosted by the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Ilgar Fahmi. Head of the department at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Firudin Gurbansoy, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Rashad Majid, chairman of the Center for Artistic Translation and Literary Relations under the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Asad Jahangir and poetess Mahjamal addressed the event.

In their remarks, the speakers highlighted Fuzuli's rich literary heritage, and his influence on the development of Azerbaijani culture and literature, sharing their thoughts on ghazals and mugham.

It was noted that Fuzuli is one of the greatest symbols of the spiritual heritage of the Azerbaijani people. The speakers emphasized that even today, many composers regularly turn to his poetry, which also mentions musical instruments and musical terms of that time.

Among these instruments, oud, gopuz,afir, tanbur, setar, qanun, and many others are associated with various philosophical ideas and aesthetic impact.

The evening continued with mugham compositions based on Fuzuli's ghazals, performed by mugham singer, and a literary-theatrical composition based on the poet's works. This cultural project, which combined classical poetry, mugham, and theatrical art, left a lasting impression.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center is the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.