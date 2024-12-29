Kashmir Braces For More Snowfall From Jan 1

A meteorological department official said while generally dry weather is expected till the end of this year, a feeble western disturbance on January 1-2 is expected to hit J&K.“Generally cloudy (weather is expected) with light snow at scattered places during January 1st evening/night to 2nd morning”.

From January 3-6, he said, a moderate WD was likely to J&K and weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate snow at many places of Kashmir Division and scattered places of Jammu Division.

The weather office has also issued an advisory for cold wave at“isolated places” during December 30 and 31.

In view of snowfall and freezing temperature, the MeT official said icy conditions over roads were expected, both in plains and higher reaches.“Tourists/travellers/Transporters are advised to follow Admin/Traffic advisory,” he said.

During January 3-6, he said, chances of moderate to heavy spell of snow at isolated and higher reaches cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against last night's minus 1.0°C. Today's minimum temperature was 2.4°C above normal, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 0.6°C. Today's minimum temperature was 2.3°C above normal for the gateway town of the Valley, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 8.0°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.



Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the place.

Gulmarg, he said, recorded a low of minus 8.5°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.0°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night in the north Kashmir area, he said. The temperature was 2.0°C above normal, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.1°C against 10.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for J&K's winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.8°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote minus 2.0°C (below normal by 4.6°C), Katra 5.0°C (1.3°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 5.0°C (4.8°C below normal).

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called 'Chillai-Khurd' that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.



