Ramky Infrastructure Secures Rs. 215 Crores Contract for 20 Sewage Treatment Plants in Hyderabad

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27th December 2024: Ramky Infrastructure Limited, one of India's leading integrated sustainable infrastructure development companies, has been awarded a prestigious contract valued at Rs. 215 crores by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). This significant achievement further reinforces Ramky Infrastructure’s commitment to advancing sustainable urban infrastructure.



This contract entails the provision of Manning, Operation, and Maintenance (O&M) services for five years. These services shall be rendered to twenty Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 714.3 MLD. The STPs are situated within the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), including those located in Amberpet, Nallacheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, and other designated areas. Furthermore, the contract includes the management of associated Intercept and Diversion (I&D) systems.



Commenting on the contract, Mr. Yancharla Rathnakara Nagaraja, Managing Director of Ramky Infrastructure Limited, said, “We are honored to have been entrusted with this critical contract by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. This project aligns with our vision of creating sustainable urban infrastructure that meets the growing demands of India’s cities. It is a testament to our ongoing efforts to transform urban spaces with cutting-edge environmental solutions.”



This new initiative adds to Ramky Infrastructure’s impressive track record in wastewater treatment. It has successfully implemented STPs at key locations such as Kokapet, Miralam, and Nagole. These plants play a vital role in treating sewage from surrounding areas and preventing untreated wastewater from flowing into the Musi River. Ramky Infrastructure employs advanced technologies, including Sequential Batch Reactors (SBR) that require minimal manpower, yet deliver high efficiency through PLC and SCADA systems, ensuring superior performance in all projects.



Ramky Infrastructure’s vast experience and exceptional project execution are further demonstrated by its ability to complete complex projects ahead of schedule. Notably, the company delivered the STP projects in a record 16 months, surpassing the original 24-month timeline. This achievement underscores Ramky Infrastructure’s expertise in addressing the challenges of sewage treatment and its unwavering commitment to delivering timely, sustainable solutions.





