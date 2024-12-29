Gulf Tourism Destinations Shine on Social Media

(MENAFNEditorial) Gulf Destinations Shine on Social Media



Johannesburg-South Africa – 29 December 2024.



A recent analysis of social media performance highlights how leading Gulf tourism destinations engage audiences and foster connections across X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.



The report was compiled by South African-based TaranisCo Advisory, and it highlights each destination's social media activity for December 2025, revealing unique strengths on different platforms and their ability to adapt to evolving audience preferences and digital trends.



On X, Visit Saudi led with the highest follower growth, followed by Visit Qatar, having the best interaction rate and Visit Dubai’s highest percentage of posts viewed. Visit Abu Dhabi showed steady performance with growth potential.



On Facebook, Visit Saudi led with the best interaction rate, followed by Visit Dubai (US) with the highest follower growth. Visit Abu Dhabi and Visit Qatar added valuable content despite engagement challenges.



Instagram shone as the top platform, with Visit Qatar leading with follower growth and the highest interaction rate. Visit Saudi followed with a high level of follower growth and top engagement, while Visit Abu Dhabi’s growth showcased its expanded reach on social media. Visit Dubai maintained a strong presence with moderate growth.



On YouTube, Visit Dubai led with the best interaction per view, showcasing strong video content. Visit Qatar and Visit Abu Dhabi showed moderate growth, while Visit Saudi signalled room for strategic improvement.



These insights celebrate the strides made by Gulf destinations in fostering global engagement through their social media platforms.



Instagram’s visual storytelling, X’s real-time connectivity, and YouTube’s immersive video experiences are paving the way for future success.



The Rankings are as follows:



X Rankings:

1. Visit Saudi

2. Visit Qatar

3. Visit Dubai

4. Visit Abu Dhabi



Facebook Rankings:

1. Visit Saudi

2. Visit Dubai (US)

3. Visit Abu Dhabi

4. Visit Qatar



Instagram Rankings:

1. Visit Qatar

2. Visit Saudi

3. Visit Abu Dhabi

4. Visit Dubai



YouTube Rankings:

1. Visit Dubai

2. Visit Qatar

3. Visit Abu Dhabi

4. Visit Saudi



Gerrit Davids, Lead Associate at TaranisCo Advisory, recommended that Gulf tourism agencies enhance their Instagram presence with creative campaigns, leverage YouTube’s video potential, optimise X for real-time interactions, and use Facebook for geo-targeted campaigns.



He also praised the agencies for setting digital engagement benchmarks and inspiring global audiences to visit their destinations.



The next index will be released in April 2025 to reflect these agencies’ activity on social media for the first quarter of 2025.







