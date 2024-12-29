5Th Edition Kashmiri Pandit Premier League Begins In Jammu

In his address, Sinha extended his felicitations and best wishes to all the players participating in one of the biggest tournaments in Jammu.

“Life is best defined by sports. One of the main objectives of life is to maintain a fine balance between body, mind and soul and this is what sports teaches us,” the LG said.

“Sports gives us courage and determination to achieve the impossible. Sports gives us dreams and provides the strength and courage to fulfil those dreams,” he added.

The LG congratulated the Lalitaditya Sports, Education and Health Organization on its endeavour to promote sports.

He said the initiatives like Kashmiri Pandit Premier League will provide a vibrant platform to the players to hone their abilities and overcome their limitations.

On the occasion, the LG reiterated his commitment towards the welfare and empowerment of Kashmiri Pandit community.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K; senior officials of UT and Police Administration, prominent citizens, sportspersons and others were present.

