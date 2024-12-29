5Th Edition Kashmiri Pandit Premier League Begins In Jammu
Date
12/29/2024 3:13:37 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the 5th edition of Kashmiri Pandit Premier League at MA Stadium, Jammu.
In his address, Sinha extended his felicitations and best wishes to all the players participating in one of the biggest cricket tournaments in Jammu.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Life is best defined by sports. One of the main objectives of life is to maintain a fine balance between body, mind and soul and this is what sports teaches us,” the LG said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Sports gives us courage and determination to achieve the impossible. Sports gives us dreams and provides the strength and courage to fulfil those dreams,” he added.
The LG congratulated the Lalitaditya Sports, Education and Health Organization on its endeavour to promote sports.
Read Also
Thang-Ta Coaching Camp Held At Polo Ground Srinagar
Pulwama's Owais Yaqoob Wins MMA Fight In Kazakhstan
He said the initiatives like Kashmiri Pandit Premier League will provide a vibrant platform to the players to hone their abilities and overcome their limitations.
On the occasion, the LG reiterated his commitment towards the welfare and empowerment of Kashmiri Pandit community.
Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K; senior officials of UT and Police Administration, prominent citizens, sportspersons and others were present.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29122024000215011059ID1109038734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.