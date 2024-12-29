Thang-Ta Coaching Camp Held At Polo Ground Srinagar
Date
12/29/2024 3:13:37 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar -A Thang-Ta coaching camp was organised by J&K Sports Council at the Multipurpose Indoor Hall, Polo Ground, Srinagar, in collaboration with the J&K Thang-Ta Association, on Saturday. The camp aimed to prepare athletes while undergoing rigorous training for the 30th Sub-Junior and Senior National Thang-Ta Championship 2024, scheduled to be held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from 4th to 6th January 2025.
In pictures posted on social media, scores of young athletes were seen training in snow at Polo Ground.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, Sports Council also held a Basic First Aid and CPR training workshop for sports coaches, athletes and staff at MA Stadium, Jammu.
ADVERTISEMENT
Organised by KIRF (J&K) in association with the JKSC, the workshop was supported by the Departments of Orthopaedics and Anesthesia, Government Medical College Jammu. Conducted under the supervision of Nuzhat Gul, Secretary JKSC, the session saw participation of 50 athelets and coaches who learned vital first aid and CPR techniques to handle on-field emergencies.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
5th Edition Kashmiri Pandit Premier League Begins In Jammu
Pulwama's Owais Yaqoob Wins MMA Fight In Kazakhstan
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29122024000215011059ID1109038733
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.