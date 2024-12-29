Thang-Ta Coaching Camp Held At Polo Ground Srinagar

In pictures posted on social media, scores of young athletes were seen training in snow at Polo Ground.

Meanwhile, Sports Council also held a Basic First Aid and CPR training workshop for sports coaches, athletes and staff at MA Stadium, Jammu.

Organised by KIRF (J&K) in association with the JKSC, the workshop was supported by the Departments of Orthopaedics and Anesthesia, Government Medical College Jammu. Conducted under the supervision of Nuzhat Gul, Secretary JKSC, the session saw participation of 50 athelets and coaches who learned vital first aid and CPR techniques to handle on-field emergencies.

