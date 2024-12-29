(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) --



1958 -- Iraqi foreign Hashim Jawad sent a letter to Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem requesting to open an Iraqi consulate or trade office in Kuwait to manage affairs of Iraqis and be a contacting point between the two countries.

1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed the intellectual property rights law, punishing those who violates it with one year in prison and a KD 500 fine.

2002 -- State of Kuwait and Japan signed four agreements on the relation between Kuwait and the Arabian oil company on offshore operations in the divided zone for the period after January 2003.

2010 -- The National Assembly approved the housing care and loans for Kuwaiti women laws, as well as beard-growing law for military men.

2019 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) launched operations in its low-sulphur diesel production unit number 144 in Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery. (end)

