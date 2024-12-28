Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital 'Now Empty': WHO
Geneva: The World health Organization said Saturday that the Kamal Adwan hospital was "now empty" following an Israeli military raid which put north Gaza's last major health facility out of service.
"Kamal Adwan is now empty. Yesterday evening, the remaining 15 critical patients, 50 caregivers and 20 health workers were transferred to Indonesian Hospital, which lacks the necessary equipment and supplies to provide adequate care," the WHO said, adding that it was "appalled" by the raid and had lost contact with Kamal Adwan's director
