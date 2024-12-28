AGIS Integrated Space / Air/ Ground C5ISR CJADC2 System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AGIS' C5ISR multi-domain, cross-echelon U.S./NATO CJADC2

AGIS Sample Real Time Worldwide Satellite Intel Data from various sources

Provides a clear and detailed view of the battlefield

- Malcolm K. Beyer, Jr. CEOJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Available now, AGIS has created an integrated Space, Air, Ground, and Sea system that lets Commanders quickly view current and projected locations of Friendly and Hostile Space Intelligence satellites, overlaid upon the U.S./NATO Common Operational Picture (COP). This capability can be used to ascertain the potential impact of the presence of overhead satellites on military operations, and it allows operators to request either archived or current satellite feeds from military or commercial ELINT, Optical Imagery, and SAR satellite information they have authority to access.AGIS' C5ISR is a multi-domain, cross-echelon, U.S./NATO CJADC2 system that ensures only the relevant groups get the data they need while not subjecting them to non-relevant data, thus keeping their screens uncluttered. As an example, underwater sensor data, important to the Navy and Marine Corps C5ISR, might not be of interest to the Air Force. The system accomplishes this and addresses information releaseability issues. AGIS C5ISR users can create up to 30 name-secured groups to manage data access and segmentation. When working with countries where classified information isn't shared, non-classified but important military data can be segmented out and easily assigned to a specific external-country group. In combat situations, when occasional Operations may supersede security, commanders can manually select and shift information coming from and being transmitted to groups as needed.This capability, combined with satellite location info, allows authorized users to interact with other U.S. Air, Ground, Sea systems, NATO, and Five Eyes C5ISR systems while not overloading their systems with non-relevant information. When necessary, the AGIS Super User can specify satellite data to be converted into Link-16, JVMF, CoT, and NATO for transmission to other C5ISR systems that have not been configured to receive the satellite data directly. By using AGIS' translation capability, operators can have satellite imagery, identification, and location information readily available for display on an integrated COP, all in near real time.The AGIS C5ISR System meets these key requirements:1.It enables lower-level units to receive the integrated COP for their area without being overwhelmed with irrelevant data.2.It enables U.S./NATO forces to view satellite overpass information in an easily comprehensible form.3.It provides a means for up and down the chain of command communications and enables, PTT, Voice, and Video communications for full up-and-down Chain of Command coordination.The AGIS Data Fabric creates a superset message format containing all the interfacing message traffic information. When interfacing with other systems, the Data Fabric's Multi-Domain Data Link (MDDL) and AGIS server ensure seamless information flow according to groups, processed as per the interfacing data link's requirements (including ATAK), thus enabling interaction between all on the COP.Integrating this real-time visual data into a single C5ISR system provides the means for commanders to compress and execute the Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act (OODA ) Loop more rapidly and efficiently, getting inside the enemies' decision cycle and providing a clearer view of the battlefield and reducing uncertainty and fratricide risk.The AGIS C5ISR system supports 1,000 users and over 10,000 Sensor reports every 20 seconds. It integrates more than 25 types of sensors, including Optical Imagery, SAR, ELINT satellite feeds, radar, ground sensors, UAVs, and ocean sensors. ELINT data is converted in less than a second to tactical data links like Link-16, OTH-Gold, and JVMF. Furthermore, it can enable the Super User to designate satellite-provided ship and aircraft beacon information (AIS and ADS-B) be selectively transmitted to Link-16 equipped aircraft. AGIS' C5ISR system also includes the capability to transmit Link-16 and JVMF commands to engage hostile forces.To provide constant training of system operators, AGIS' C5ISR system includes a simulation mode for Aircraft (Link-16) and Ground (JVMF) systems, enabling realistic independent Operational training. For previously delivered AGIS systems, this satellite data overlay capability can conveniently be added through a standard software upgrade.SeeFor information, contact Cap Beyer at ... or at 561-744-3213.To get the latest version of any Thick client apps, go toTo try our Web client system, go to either _or_Made in the USA by American Citizens

Satellite Data integrated into C5ISR

