Fourth Festival Of Azerbaijani Vocalists Wraps Up

The 4th Festival of Azerbaijani Vocalists has come to an end,
Azernews reports. The closing ceremony took place
at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.
The festival was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan
Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theater, and the Bulbul Vocal School.
In her speech, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Honored
Cultural Worker Saadat Takhmirazgizi stressed the importance of the
festival for the development of national art.
A concert titled "The Legacy of Bulbul," featuring teachers and
students, was presented at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory,
and a scientific seminar on "Azerbaijani National Vocal" was also
conducted.
The Bulbul Foundation hosted a concert featuring students from
the Bulbul Vocal School, a concert called "Arias and Romances by
Russian Composers," and a concert in memory of People's Artist
Shahlar Guliyev, which included soloists from the Azerbaijan State
Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.
A concert of People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova took place at
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, accompanied by the Ganja
Philharmonic's Chamber Ensemble under the baton of People's Artist
Rafael Bayramov.
The "Evening of Chamber Music" took place at the Azerbaijan
State Academic Philharmonic Hall, featuring the Azerbaijan State
Chamber Orchestra conducted by People's Artist and conductor
Fakhraddin Karimov. A concert program titled "New Works" was
presented at the Fikrat Amirov Conference-Concert Hall, showcasing
new songs and romances by composers.
On the final evening, under the direction of People's Artist of
Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Karimov, soloists including People's Artist
Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artists Farid Aliyev, Inara Babayeva,
Ramil Gasymov, Anton Fershtand, the theater choir (choirmaster -
Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva), and Adil Akhundov performed,
accompanied by the symphonic orchestra and choir of the Azerbaijan
State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The program featured works
by Azerbaijani and world classics.
