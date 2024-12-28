Fourth Festival Of Azerbaijani Vocalists Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 4th Festival of Azerbaijani Vocalists has come to an end, Azernews reports. The closing ceremony took place at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The festival was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and the Bulbul Vocal School.

In her speech, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Honored Cultural Worker Saadat Takhmirazgizi stressed the importance of the festival for the development of national art.

A concert titled "The Legacy of Bulbul," featuring teachers and students, was presented at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, and a scientific seminar on "Azerbaijani National Vocal" was also conducted.

The Bulbul Foundation hosted a concert featuring students from the Bulbul Vocal School, a concert called "Arias and Romances by Russian Composers," and a concert in memory of People's Artist Shahlar Guliyev, which included soloists from the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

A concert of People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova took place at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, accompanied by the Ganja Philharmonic's Chamber Ensemble under the baton of People's Artist Rafael Bayramov.

The "Evening of Chamber Music" took place at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, featuring the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra conducted by People's Artist and conductor Fakhraddin Karimov. A concert program titled "New Works" was presented at the Fikrat Amirov Conference-Concert Hall, showcasing new songs and romances by composers.

On the final evening, under the direction of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Karimov, soloists including People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artists Farid Aliyev, Inara Babayeva, Ramil Gasymov, Anton Fershtand, the theater choir (choirmaster - Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva), and Adil Akhundov performed, accompanied by the symphonic orchestra and choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The program featured works by Azerbaijani and world classics.

