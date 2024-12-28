MPIDC To Lead Development Of Mega Textile Hub In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhopal, Dec 28 (KNN)

The Central has appointed the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) as the master developer for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Dhar district.



The project, set to be established across approximately 1,563 acres in Bhainsola village, represents a major milestone in the government's initiative to establish seven mega textile parks nationwide.

Under its new mandate, MPIDC will be responsible for creating the master plan and design specifications for the park, while also managing its operations and maintenance.



The appointment follows a formal request from the Madhya Pradesh government to the Centre, positioning MPIDC to commence development activities through competitive tender processes for various textile and garment-related projects within the facility.

MPIDC Executive Director Rajesh Rathod emphasised the project's significance, stating, "We are committed to making the PM MITRA Park a state-of-the-art industrial hub that will not only enhance the textile industry in Madhya Pradesh but also create numerous job opportunities for the local population.”

“This project is a testament to our ongoing efforts to foster industrial growth and innovation in the state," he added.

The comprehensive development plan includes the establishment of shared amenities, laboratories, upskilling centers, training units, logistics facilities, accommodation, and display areas.



While MPIDC oversees internal development, external infrastructure work, including road construction, water supply systems, and electrification, is already in progress.

To facilitate effective project management, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been established through a partnership between the state and central governments.



The ownership structure allocates a 51 percent majority stake to the state government, with the remaining 49 percent held by the Centre, ensuring coordinated governance and implementation of this ambitious textile infrastructure initiative.

(KNN Bureau)