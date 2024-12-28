SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Xbiotech Inc. - XBIT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

XBiotech Inc.

("XBiotech" or the "Company")

(NASDAQ: XBIT ).

Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, ext.

7980.

The investigation concerns whether XBiotech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On December 23, 2024, XBiotech announced that it was pausing a phase 2 rheumatoid arthritis program after the candidate, Natrunix, failed to meet its primary endpoint.

Specifically, the Company noted that "substantial irregularities that make unequivocal interpretation of the findings difficult."



On this news, XBiotech's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 23, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

