Aritzia To Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 results after close on January 9, 2025. A call to discuss the results will follow.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Time: 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET

To participate in the conference call:



Please dial 1-844-763-8274 or 1-647-484-8814. The call is also accessible via webcast at

.

A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call:



Please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the replay access code 5238527. An archive of the webcast will be accessible on

Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style - all with the wellbeing of our People and Planet in mind.

Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, highly personalized shopping experiences at aritzia and in our 125+ boutiques throughout North America - for everyone, everywhere.

Our Approach

Aritzia means style, not trend, and quality over everything. We treat each in-house label as its own atelier, united by premium fabrics, meticulous construction and an of-the-moment point of view. We handpick fabrics from the world's best mills for their feel, function and ability to last. We obsess over proportion, fit and that just-right silhouette. From hand-painted prints to the art of pocket placement, our innovative design studio considers and reconsiders each detail to create essentials you'll reach for again, and again, and again.

Everyday Luxury. To Elevate Your World

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED