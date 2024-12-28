TABIB To Launch Unified Website For Medical Institutions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Work is currently underway to create a unified website for medical institutions affiliated with the Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), Azernews reports, citing Zamirə Adilova, Head of the Public Relations and Communication Department of TABIB, as she said at a presentation on "Public Relations and Communication Activities."

She stated that efforts are being made to ensure the accessibility of information by creating a unified website for affiliated medical institutions.

"The organization's website is essential for sharing information openly and transparently. Several efforts have been made to enhance the functionality of TABIB's official website. A Career Portal has been launched to optimize the recruitment process for medical workers and citizens. Now, the process of creating a unified website for affiliated medical institutions has begun," she said.