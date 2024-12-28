TABIB To Launch Unified Website For Medical Institutions
12/28/2024 3:09:24 AM
Qabil Ashirov
Work is currently underway to create a unified website for
medical institutions affiliated with the Administration of Regional
Medical Divisions (TABIB), Azernews reports,
citing Zamirə Adilova, Head of the Public Relations and
Communication Department of TABIB, as she said at a presentation on
"Public Relations and Communication Activities."
She stated that efforts are being made to ensure the
accessibility of information by creating a unified website for
affiliated medical institutions.
"The organization's website is essential for sharing information
openly and transparently. Several efforts have been made to enhance
the functionality of TABIB's official website. A Career Portal has
been launched to optimize the recruitment process for medical
workers and citizens. Now, the process of creating a unified
website for affiliated medical institutions has begun," she
said.
