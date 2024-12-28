History-linked tourism flourishes in Russia

(MENAFN) in historic Russian cities and towns has seen a significant rise, with many Russians opting for self-organized trips to destinations such as Kolomna, Rybinsk, Kostroma, and Suzdal, according to the Association of Aggregators (ATAG). In 2024, online bookings for these destinations have doubled, with cities in Russia’s “Golden Ring” experiencing a revival. The Golden Ring includes nine cities known for their medieval history, featuring unique architectural landmarks such as kremlins, monasteries, and cathedrals.



Ilya Umansky, president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, reported a 30% year-on-year increase in demand for accommodation in these areas. The surge in domestic tourism comes as Russia focuses on developing its tourist industry, with President Vladimir Putin highlighting it as a priority for the country's economic strategy.



Regional authorities have also been working to attract visitors through festivals, cultural events, and international competitions. With international travel becoming more difficult due to visa restrictions and fewer flight options, domestic tourism has become increasingly popular in Russia. Despite rising travel costs, including higher hotel rates and transportation fees, the trend towards exploring Russia’s historical sites continues to grow.



MENAFN28122024000045015687ID1109036522