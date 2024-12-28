Yugen Infra Unveils Golf City Near Manohar International Airport GOA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India | December 27, 2024 - Yugen Infra, a leading development company known for its successful ventures, has announced the unveiling of a proposed 500-acre luxury City township near Manohar International Airport Goa. This ambitious project is set to transform the landscape of Goa's real estate sector and contribute significantly to the state's growth.



The Golf City project is designed to offer a world-class lifestyle that is safe, serene, and scenic, with a focus on healthy and hassle-free living. The development will feature luxurious residential spaces, premium amenities, and sprawling green landscapes centred on a meticulously designed golf course. Furthermore, the location near the Mopa airport enhances its accessibility and connectivity, making it an attractive proposition for homebuyers, investors, and businesses.



The founders of Yugen Infra have a strong reputation in the real estate market, having worked on numerous high-profile projects in collaboration with industry giants such as Emaar, Adani Realty, Birla Estates, DLF, BPTP, M3M, and Elan. Their expertise and commitment to quality are evident in every aspect of the Golf City development.



The project is set to contribute significantly to the development of State. With the state being a popular destination for second homes and investments, Golf City's strategic location near the India's 4th largest airport -Manohar International Airport Goa, along with nearby luxury hotels, makes it an ideal location for both residential and commercial ventures. The region's high rental yields and potential for capital appreciation solidify Golf City's appeal as a valuable investment.



Commenting on the project, Amit Mamgain, Director of Yugen Infra, stated, "Goa is one of the most sought-after markets in the country due to its high appreciation, high rental yields, and its status as a preferred second-home destination. The Golf City development near the Mopa airport will not only cater to the growing demand for luxurious living but will also create immense opportunities for businesses seeking a prime location with excellent connectivity and ambience. We are confident that this project will play a pivotal role in the development of Goa, making it a hub for both residential and commercial growth."



The unveiling of Golf City marks a significant milestone for Yugen Infra as it continues to create iconic developments that offer unmatched luxury and convenience to buyers and investors. As the project progresses, it promises to add value to Goa's real estate market while enhancing its appeal as a leading investment destination.

