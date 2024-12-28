Panel To Address MLA Housing Issues

The panel, headed by the Speaker, includes five MLAs from the National Conference, two from the Bharatiya Janata Party, one each from the Congress, Peoples Party, and Peoples Conference, and an independent MLA supporting the National Conference-led government.

According to a notification, the committee members are Sunil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress), Nazir Ahmed Khan (NC), Shamim Firdous (NC), Surjit Singh Salathia (BJP), Ali Muhammad Dar (NC), Sajad Gani Lone (PC), Javid Hussain Baig (NC), Choudhary Muhammad Akram (Independent), and Waheed-Ur-Rehman Parra (PDP).

As per Clause (1) of Appendix I of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J&K Assembly, the committee will address all questions related to residential accommodation for MLAs. It is also mandated to consider matters connected with facilities for accommodation, food, medical aid, and other amenities provided to MLAs in residence and MLA hostels. According to the rules, the functions of the panel shall be advisory in nature.

It was reported that the Speaker was considering forming a House Committee to examine the demand for reducing the rentals of MLA hostels. Sources in the Legislative Assembly Secretariat clarified that this new committee is separate from the House Committee already set up to frame the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly.“There has been no change in the composition of the House Committee on Rules,” they said.



