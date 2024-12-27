Canada’S Producer Prices Gain In November
Date
12/27/2024 3:21:02 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Canadian producer prices rose 0.6 percent in November and 2.2 percent year over year. The industrial product price index (IPPI) was fueled by a 1.6 percent depreciation of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar and higher prices for lumber, wood products, energy, and petroleum products. This follows a 1.2 percent increase in October. The IPPI tracks the prices manufacturers receive for their goods when they leave the factory, not the final prices consumers pay.
The CAD-USD exchange rate influences prices as certain products in the %IPPI are reported in U.S. dollars. Prices for lumber and other wood products led the IPPI's monthly increase, which was driven by prices for softwood lumber. Conversely, prices for primary non-ferrous metal products fell, including unwrought gold, silver and platinum group metals, and their alloys.
Prices for raw materials, which are the prices paid by manufacturers, fell 0.5 percent in November, primarily due to lower crude oil prices, but were still 2.0 percent higher year-over-year. Prices for animals, animal products, and crops increased.
MENAFN27122024007606016353ID1109035762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.