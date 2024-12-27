CDB – WTO Approved New Statistics Training Programme

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Greater evidence-based trade policy is on the region's horizon as Caribbean Development (CDB) member countries are set to benefit from a recently approved project. Over USD165,000 has been allocated for the Caribbean Development Bank and World Trade Organization (WTO) Statistics Training Programme, a trade-focused capacity-building regional activity set to modernise the production, compilation and dissemination and use of data in national statistics and customs offices, and ministries of trade.

According to CDB's director of economics, Ian Durant:

“The bank is pleased to support, this initiative which will assist in deepening Caribbean trade and integration and further support development outcomes.” Increased capacity and technical expertise, and enhanced cross-agency partnerships in the collection, compilation, and dissemination of trade and tariff data will undoubtedly improve the design of related strategies and policies and advance achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He added that:“CDB recognises the significance of establishing and expanding our strategic relationship with the WTO to further a shared commitment to fostering economic development and trade expansion.”

In 2022, CDB and WTO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support countries on various international trade matters, capacity building in trade and statistics; and collaborating on knowledge products in the areas of tourism, education, culture and entertainment, public policy support, and innovation. Both institutions also pledged to explore intersections of trade policy, climate change and women's participation in international trade focused on achieving gender equality.

The new programme, which is underpinned by the MOU, will fund capacity-building workshops intended to advance the production of high-quality, comparable, national and intraregional statistics in the emerging area of digital trade. It will also enable and facilitate timely and modernised reporting of trade data and notifications.

Statistician at CDB Dindial Ramrattan anticipates the successful execution will result in“Enhanced institutional and technical capacity of regional and national statistics offices and trade agencies to report on trade and tariff statistics, in a timely, relevant, and suitable form to national, regional, and international stakeholders.”

The partnership with the WTO augurs well for the region, supporting efforts to harmonise standards, and strengthen governance and innovation. The bank continues to build on earlier interventions with the InterAmerican Development Bank (IDB), Statistics Canada and the World Bank which helped address the paucity of trade statistics in certain areas. These deficiencies limited the region's reporting on existing and emerging areas such as detailed services, small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, and bilateral trade flows.

The programme will commence in early 2025 with tailored training sessions to increase collaboration between statistics offices and principal trade data producers, through a clearly defined and effective administrative process for data exchange.

“Through this offering, we hope to significantly advance the production of high quality, comparable, national, and intra-regional statistics; establish a cohesive and coherent architecture in the production, processing, and dissemination of statistics and enable and facilitate the development and sharing of innovative methods, tools, and technologies in the production and dissemination processes in the CARICOM Statistical System,” stressed Ian Durant.

