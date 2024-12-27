Another Impeachment Decision In South Korean Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

At the suggestion of the Party, the main opposition force in South Korea, a vote was held in favor of the impeachment of Prime Han Duk-soon, the acting President, Azernews reports.

192 members voted in favor of the Prime Minister's impeachment during the vote in the National Assembly on December 27. There were no opposing votes or abstentions. Deputies from the ruling People's Power Party did not participate in the vote. This is the first time in South Korean history that an impeachment has been initiated against a sitting Prime Minister acting as President.

It should be noted that on December 14, following the initiative and leadership of the Democratic Party, which holds the majority in the South Korean parliament, the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol was also successfully initiated. According to the law, the Constitutional Court must either approve or reject the Parliament's decision within 180 days. After the impeachment of the President, his powers were temporarily transferred to the Prime Minister. However, after Prime Minister Han Duk-soon refused to approve two bills concerning special investigations into President Yoon Suk-yeol and the First Lady, the opposition decided to launch his impeachment.

Interestingly, the situation surrounding the impeachment in South Korea reflects an intensifying political crisis in the country. In recent months, protests and divisions in parliament have grown significantly. Amid the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol and subsequent actions against the Prime Minister, South Korea is teetering on the edge of political instability, attracting attention both domestically and internationally. Many experts believe this could lead to a rethinking of the political system and an increase in the role of parliamentary parties in governance.