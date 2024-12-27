Another Impeachment Decision In South Korean Parliament
By Alimat Aliyeva
At the suggestion of the Democratic Party, the main opposition
force in South Korea, a vote was held in favor of the impeachment
of Prime Minister Han Duk-soon, the acting President,
192 members voted in favor of the Prime Minister's impeachment
during the vote in the National Assembly on December 27. There were
no opposing votes or abstentions. Deputies from the ruling People's
Power Party did not participate in the vote. This is the first time
in South Korean history that an impeachment has been initiated
against a sitting Prime Minister acting as President.
It should be noted that on December 14, following the initiative
and leadership of the Democratic Party, which holds the majority in
the South Korean parliament, the impeachment of President Yoon
Suk-yeol was also successfully initiated. According to the law, the
Constitutional Court must either approve or reject the Parliament's
decision within 180 days. After the impeachment of the President,
his powers were temporarily transferred to the Prime Minister.
However, after Prime Minister Han Duk-soon refused to approve two
bills concerning special investigations into President Yoon
Suk-yeol and the First Lady, the opposition decided to launch his
impeachment.
Interestingly, the situation surrounding the impeachment in
South Korea reflects an intensifying political crisis in the
country. In recent months, protests and divisions in parliament
have grown significantly. Amid the impeachment of President Yoon
Suk-yeol and subsequent actions against the Prime Minister, South
Korea is teetering on the edge of political instability, attracting
attention both domestically and internationally. Many experts
believe this could lead to a rethinking of the political system and
an increase in the role of parliamentary parties in governance.
