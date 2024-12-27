Ukraine's PM Visits New Underground School In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal has visited a newly constructed underground school in Zaporizhzhia.

He announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, we visited a newly built underground school in Zaporizhzhia. This is the second such educational institution in the city. The radiation shelter can accommodate up to 1,000 people. It was built as quickly as possible. We anticipate more projects like this in the future," Shmyhal said.

He noted that ensuring safe education remains a top priority. He confirmed the government's commitment to expanding these efforts next year, aiming to provide secure learning environments for children across Ukraine.

Shmyhal said that over UAH 1 billion had been earmarked to the Zaporizhzhia region specifically for constructing and outfitting school shelters. Nationwide, the government has invested UAH 7.5 billion in creating safe conditions for educational institutions, making this initiative one of the largest investment programs in the current budget.

