Ukraine's PM Visits New Underground School In Zaporizhzhia
Date
12/27/2024 3:12:15 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has visited a newly constructed underground school in Zaporizhzhia.
He announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, we visited a newly built underground school in Zaporizhzhia. This is the second such educational institution in the city. The radiation shelter can accommodate up to 1,000 people. It was built as quickly as possible. We anticipate more projects like this in the future," Shmyhal said.
He noted that ensuring safe education remains a top priority. He confirmed the government's commitment to expanding these efforts next year, aiming to provide secure learning environments for children across Ukraine.
Shmyhal said that over UAH 1 billion had been earmarked to the Zaporizhzhia region specifically for constructing and outfitting school shelters. Nationwide, the government has invested UAH 7.5 billion in creating safe conditions for educational institutions, making this initiative one of the largest investment programs in the current budget.
Read also:
Lithuania to provide Ukrainian schools with 100 metal detectors
MENAFN27122024000193011044ID1109035672
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.