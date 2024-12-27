Azerbaijan Announces List Of Referees Heading To Antalya For Training Camp

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The list of Azerbaijani referees attending a training camp in Antalya, Turkiye,has been announced, Azernews reports.

Scheduled from January 6 to 12, the camp will focus on referees officiating in the Azerbaijan Premier League. It will be led by Frank De Bleeckere, the Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee.

The program will feature for assistant referees conducted by specialist Leif Lindberg, VAR expert Christof Dierick, UEFA physical preparation coach Werner Helsen, and UEFA convention coordinator Leonid Kaloshin, addressing both theoretical and practical elements.

Seventeen referees and twenty assistant referees are set to participate in the training camp.

Among referees are Aliyar Aghayev, Elchin Masiyev, Kamal Umudlu, Rauf Jabarov, Ingilab Mammadov, Ravan Hamzazada, Rashad Ahmadov, Farid Hajiyev, Tural Gurbanov, Rauf Allahverdiyev, Javid Jalilov, Ali Aliyev, Kamran Aliyev, Nijat Ismailov, Kamranbey Rahimov, Elvin Bayramov and Akbar Ahmadov.

The list of assistant referees include Zeynal Zeynalov, Akif Amirali, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Namiq Huseynov,Vusal Mammadov, Kamran Bayramov, Muslum Aliyev, Rahil Ramazanov, Rahman Imami, Jamil Quliyev, Ayyub Ibrahimov, Shirmammad Mammadov, Zohrab Abbasov, Teymur Teymurov, Asiman Azizli, Karim Zeynalov, Terlan Talibzade, Sevda Nuriyeva and Gulnure Akbarzade.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. Qarabag FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.