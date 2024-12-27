Azerbaijan Announces List Of Referees Heading To Antalya For Training Camp

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The list of Azerbaijani referees attending a training camp in
Antalya, Turkiye,has been announced, Azernews
reports.
Scheduled from January 6 to 12, the camp will focus on referees
officiating in the Azerbaijan Premier League. It will be led by
Frank De Bleeckere, the Chairman of the AFFA Referees
Committee.
The program will feature Seminars for assistant referees
conducted by UEFA specialist Leif Lindberg, VAR expert Christof
Dierick, UEFA physical preparation coach Werner Helsen, and UEFA
convention coordinator Leonid Kaloshin, addressing both theoretical
and practical elements.
Seventeen referees and twenty assistant referees are set to
participate in the training camp.
Among referees are Aliyar Aghayev, Elchin Masiyev, Kamal Umudlu,
Rauf Jabarov, Ingilab Mammadov, Ravan Hamzazada, Rashad Ahmadov,
Farid Hajiyev, Tural Gurbanov, Rauf Allahverdiyev, Javid Jalilov,
Ali Aliyev, Kamran Aliyev, Nijat Ismailov, Kamranbey Rahimov, Elvin
Bayramov and Akbar Ahmadov.
The list of assistant referees include Zeynal Zeynalov, Akif
Amirali, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Namiq Huseynov,Vusal
Mammadov, Kamran Bayramov, Muslum Aliyev, Rahil Ramazanov, Rahman
Imami, Jamil Quliyev, Ayyub Ibrahimov, Shirmammad Mammadov, Zohrab
Abbasov, Teymur Teymurov, Asiman Azizli, Karim Zeynalov, Terlan
Talibzade, Sevda Nuriyeva and Gulnure Akbarzade.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007.
Qarabag FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109035077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.