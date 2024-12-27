BGB Powers Multi-Chain Gas Payments In Bitget Wallet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitget Wallet Integrates BGB for Multi-Chain Payments via GetGas







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced that BGB will become the primary token for multi-chain gas fee payments via its GetGas feature starting January 2025. This milestone cements BGB's role as a versatile utility token within the Bitget Wallet ecosystem, enabling seamless blockchain interactions and enhanced user experience.

Bitget Wallet's GetGas feature simplifies multi-chain operations by allowing users to pay gas fees across major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, TON, and TRON by simply using BGB, USDT, or USDC. This eliminates the need for separate gas tokens on each chain, streamlining transactions and boosting efficiency. Users can further reduce costs by earning free Gas Vouchers through tasks in the wallet's Reward Center. With the recent integration of BGB, the token's utility expands to support staking, DeFi integrations, and exclusive ecosystem benefits.

Bitget Wallet has grown into one of the largest Web3 wallets, connecting over 60 million users to millions of digital assets across 100+ blockchains. Together with Bitget Exchange, the ecosystem now serves over 100 million global users. The recent merger of BWB and BGB has unified the token ecosystem, positioning BGB as the core of the Bitget ecosystem and strengthening its utility. BGB will power staking, lending protocols, and DeFi applications, while also serving as a unified asset for multi-chain gas payments, Fair Launchpool, and decentralized applications (DApps). Expanding beyond blockchain use cases, BGB will support real-world payments for dining, travel, shopping, and more, offering a seamless Web3 PayFi experience.

BGB's integration within Bitget Wallet enhances its all-in-one platform for asset management, cross-chain transactions, market insights, and NFTs, driving the growth of onchain ecosystems. "Our vision is to build Bitget Wallet as the next-generation superapp, powered by BGB,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet.“By integrating multi-chain gas payments, unlocking new possibilities in DeFi and PayFi, and simplifying onchain interactions, we aim to make decentralized technology accessible and intuitive. Bitget Wallet is committed to empowering the next billion users with a secure, seamless experience, connecting diverse ecosystems and accelerating global blockchain adoption.”

For more details about how to use BGB for multi-chain gas payments, please visit the Bitget Wallet blog .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start your Web3 journey.

