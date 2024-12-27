(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia's grain harvest declined in 2024, yet the country retained its status as a major global exporter. Farmers reaped 124.96 million tonnes of grain, including 82.42 million tonnes of wheat. This harvest marked a 13% decrease from the previous year's record crop.



Weather challenges played a significant role in the reduced yield. Farmers faced spring frosts, summer droughts, and heavy rainfall during harvest time. These conditions affected traditional agricultural regions in the south and center more severely than eastern areas.



The ongoing conflict with Ukraine also impacted some border regions. The Kursk region, Russia's seventh-largest grain producer, saw a 22% drop in harvest after a Ukrainian incursion in August.



Despite the decline, Russia's harvest still exceeded domestic needs. The country requires about 87 million tonnes for internal consumption. This surplus allows Russia to maintain its position as the world's largest wheat exporter.







The Russian government initially projected a more optimistic harvest of 150 million tonnes. Officials later adjusted this forecast to 130 million tonnes in October 2024. This revision highlights the challenges faced by the agricultural sector.



Experts from the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR) anticipate a potential rebound in 2025. They forecast a harvest of 147 million tonnes, including 93 million tonnes of wheat. This projection could lead to near-record wheat exports of around 50 million tonnes.

Russian Grain Harvest Dips but Maintains Global Market Position

The Russian government allocated 580 billion rubles ($5.8 billion) to support the agricultural sector in 2024. This funding aimed to mitigate the impact of adverse conditions on farmers. The government also increased support for agricultural insurance due to the challenging weather.



Some regions experienced particularly severe impacts. The Voronezh region, Russia's fifth-largest grain producer, saw a 38% decrease in its grain harvest . This stark decline underscores the variability in outcomes across different areas.



Russia's ability to maintain significant exports despite the reduced harvest demonstrates the country's agricultural resilience. The sector







