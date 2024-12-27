Newtreo Wins Tetra Pak's Startups Competition In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Newtreo presents at Tetra Pak India

20 Startups presenting at Tetra Pak India

- Anil Sharma, Co-Founder of NewtreoGURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Newtreo Global Pvt Ltd, a prominent Food & Beverages startup, has emerged as one of the winners of Startups Challenge by TetraPak competition. The competition received applications from over 100 startups to pitch innovative ideas in the Food & Beverage space, out of which 20 were invited to Tetra Pak 's Chakan facility near Pune for a pitch presentation on December 9 & 10, 2024. Of these, 5 have been chosen as winners, who will receive support from Tetra Pak to refine, scale, and accelerate their market potential.Newtreo took the opportunity to pitch a unique idea centered on creating a healthy, fun, and eco-friendly beverage range for children, which captivated the judging panel.Cassio Simões, the MD of Tetra Pak South Asia said 'At Tetra Pak, we are on a mission to ignite innovation and to create change' while announcing Newtreo as the winners of the competition.Newtreo's proposal blends nutritious ingredients with exciting flavors and added Vitamins, aimed at encouraging healthy drinking habits in kids while using Tetra Pak's paper-based, recyclable packaging. The winning concept proposed a range of juices and beverages designed specifically for children.This victory marks an exciting milestone for Newtreo as it prepares itself for the next round of funding in the rapidly growing and competitive Food & Beverage space.“We are thrilled to be the winners of Tetra Pak's Startups competition. This recognition is a testament to our hard work and dedication towards creating sustainable and innovative products in the FMCG space. We are grateful to Tetra Pak for providing us with this opportunity and we look forward to working with them to bring our ideas to life,” said Anil Sharma, Co-Founder of Newtreo.About Newtreo Global Pvt LtdNewtreo Global Pvt Ltd is an innovative FMCG startup focused on delivering high-quality, nutritional products pan India. Newtreo's products are currently sold across 14 states and over 2500 stores in the mass premium categories. While being self funded by its 4 founders, the startup will be seeking a round of funding soon.More information about Newtreo is available atAbout Tetra PakTetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working with our customers and suppliers, we provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries every day. With over 24,000 employees worldwide, we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.More information about Tetra Pak is available at

