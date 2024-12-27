Another Day, Another President Impeached In South Korea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) SEOUL – South Korea's National Assembly voted today (December 27) to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo during a turbulent General Assembly meeting centered on his failure to appoint three new Constitutional Court justices. Lawmakers voted 192 to 0 for impeachment, with the ruling People Power Party boycotting the ballot.

Han's impeachment motion passed just two weeks after President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended from his duties on December 14 over his temporary declaration of martial law on December 3, a shock move that has sparked spirited street protests calling for his removal.

Today's vote marks the first time an acting president has been impeached in South Korean history. Han took over Yoon's presidential role after he was impeached by parliament and while his case is pending at the Constitutional Court. Finance Minister

Choi Sang-mok

is next in line to serve as interim leader.

Initially, the Democratic Party said it would not impeach Han if he did not veto any legislation.“Going through impeachment too often can create confusion for the people,” Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung said on December 15.

However, Han has vetoed six legislations in just one week since assuming his presidential duties. He has also refused to appoint three new Constitutional Court justices, which would enhance the likelihood of a ruling to finalize Yoon's legal removal from power.

“It is the spirit of our constitution that an acting president refrains from actively exercising presidential authority, including Constitutional Court justice appointments,” Han said in an address on December 26.

Three Constitutional Court seats are currently vacant, with two more justices set to retire in April 2024. By law, at least seven judges need to be present to deliberate an impeachment motion and six need to rule in favor to finalize Yoon's ouster.