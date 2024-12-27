(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aster DMH Hospital Presents Chaliyar Cup all India sevens Grand Finale. The finale of the organised by Chaliyar Doha will be held at Hamilton international school ground at 7pm yesterday, the office-bearers said at a press conference.

FIFA Manjeri and Orbit FC will face each other for the title in the final. Manjeri and Orbit FC entered the final by defeating Hilal FC and Stable Phone Malabar FC respectively.

The QR3,501 Qatar winners' prize money, winners' trophy and rolling trophy will be distributed to the champions sponsored by Marine Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Company. The runners-up will be awarded a QR 2501 runners' prize money and the runners' trophy sponsored by Gallop Shipping and Logistics.

Stable Phone Malabar FC, the looser's final winner, will be presented with a QR 1501 second runners' prize money and trophy sponsored by Fried and Grills.

Golden Ball, Golden Boot and Golden Glove Awards will also be distributed at the grand finale. On the final day, there will be a friendly match between the Under-14 players of The Blasters Sports Academy and Universal Sports Centre.

Chaliyar Doha President C T Siddique Cheruvadi, General Secretary Sabiqussalam Edavanna, Treasurer Abdul Azeez Cheruvannur, Aster Head of Marketing and Branding Sumit Badra, Marine Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Company Managing Director and Chaliyar Doha Chief Patron Shaukath Ali TAJ, Chief Advisor Zameel Abdul Vahid Chaliyam and Media Wing Chairman Ahamed Niyas Moorka nad participated in the press conference.

