Western Azerbaijan Community Denounces Views Of French MP

Natalie Loiseau, a French MP in the European Parliament known for her traditionally biased stance against Azerbaijan, made statements in an interview with Armenia's "Armenpress" outlet that were seen as hindering the peace process, Azernews reports, citing the Western Azerbaijan Community.

"In her interview, the French politician, on one hand, pretends to care about Armenia's sovereignty, while on the other hand, she advises the sovereign country on what position to take in negotiations with Azerbaijan. By calling on Armenia not to discuss the return rights of Western Azerbaijanis and the opening of regional communications, N. Loiseau clearly demonstrates her true intention to prevent the establishment of lasting peace between the two countries," the statement said.

N. Loiseau further reveals her legally flawed approach by making baseless demands for the release of individuals suspected of committing numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the Khojaly genocide.

All these actions prove Natalie Loiseau's discriminatory stance based on racial grounds and her opposition to peace. This also highlights how inappropriate it is for her to be entrusted with the role of Deputy Chair of the European Parliament's delegation for relations with the South Caucasus countries.

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Natalie Loiseau's views against the return rights of Azerbaijanis and her opposition to peace," the statement added.