Western Azerbaijan Community Denounces Views Of French MP

Natalie Loiseau, a French MP in the European Parliament known
for her traditionally biased stance against Azerbaijan, made
statements in an interview with Armenia's "Armenpress" media outlet
that were seen as hindering the peace process,
Azernews reports, citing the Western Azerbaijan
Community.
"In her interview, the French politician, on one hand, pretends
to care about Armenia's sovereignty, while on the other hand, she
advises the sovereign country on what position to take in
negotiations with Azerbaijan. By calling on Armenia not to discuss
the return rights of Western Azerbaijanis and the opening of
regional communications, N. Loiseau clearly demonstrates her true
intention to prevent the establishment of lasting peace between the
two countries," the statement said.
N. Loiseau further reveals her legally flawed approach by making
baseless demands for the release of individuals suspected of
committing numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity,
including the Khojaly genocide.
All these actions prove Natalie Loiseau's discriminatory stance
based on racial grounds and her opposition to peace. This also
highlights how inappropriate it is for her to be entrusted with the
role of Deputy Chair of the European Parliament's delegation for
relations with the South Caucasus countries.
The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Natalie Loiseau's
views against the return rights of Azerbaijanis and her opposition
to peace," the statement added.
