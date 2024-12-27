New Years Minnesota Bobber Drop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Please join us as the bobber drops at midnight

Bring in the New Year as The Midway Saloon celebrates our 3rd annual Minnesota Bobber Drop

- OwnerSAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our 6 foot tall, bobber descends from almost 100 feet in the air as 2025 rolls in. The bobber is currently located in our building adjacent to The Midway Saloon. We will be available for private showings of the bobber between now and New Year's.Plans for a new event center in Saint Paul's Midway neighborhood will be on display 2025.Dylan Salfer will be playing from 9 PM till just before midnight. Dylan is a rising star on the national stage. He is currently representing Minnesota in a nationally acclaimed competition called On The Road To Memphis.Please call to set up an appointment to view the bobber or to provide additional information.There will be a press tent set up on New Year's Eve.The Midway Saloon owner can be reached directly at 612-759-4900

David Tolchiner

The Midway Entertainment Group

+1 612-759-4900

