Brazil’S Ibovespa Climbs Back Above 121,000 Points

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, December 26, the Ibovespa experienced a notable recovery, closing at 121,070.23 points. This marks a gain of 0.25%, effectively reclaiming the 121,000 points lost during the previous trading session.



After a brief holiday break for Christmas, investors returned to the to capitalize on the final trading days of the year. With a light agenda for the day, attention shifted to the U.S. dollar.



It closed down after the Central intervened by selling $3 billion in the market early in the session. The dollar fell by 0.11%, settling at R$6.18.



This intervention is part of the Central Bank 's strategy to meet the demand for dollars from companies and funds needing to make remittances abroad, a common practice as the year draws to a close.



In December alone, the Central Bank has actively participated in the currency market through spot dollar auctions totaling $19 billion. It has also conducted additional line auctions amounting to about $11 billion.







According to Rafaela Vitória, Chief Economist at Inter, this volume of dollar sales is significant; she noted that the last year with comparable figures was 2020, during the pandemic, when total sales reached $24 billion.

Brazil's Stock Market Highlights

The day's trading also highlighted some key movements within individual stocks. Americanas (AMER3) and CVC (CVCB3) faced substantial declines, dropping by 10.40% and 8.39%, respectively.



Conversely, shares of IRB (Re) surged impressively, closing up by 11.25%. This increase follows a report from BTG Pactual released on December 23, which identified IRB as one of its top investment picks for 2025.



As we reflect on these developments, it becomes clear that market dynamics are influenced by macroeconomic factors. Additionally, individual company performances play a significant role.



The actions of the Central Bank are crucial in stabilizing currency fluctuations while providing necessary liquidity to meet year-end demands.



The resilience shown by Ibovespa amidst these fluctuations underscores the ongoing complexities and opportunities present in Brazil's financial landscape.

MENAFN26122024007421016031ID1109033447