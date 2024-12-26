Angra 3: Brazil’S Nuclear Future Hangs In The Balance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's landscape faces a critical juncture as the Angra 3 nuclear power project continues to stall. Originally launched in 1984, this ambitious initiative has encountered numerous setbacks.



These include halts and scandals. Currently, the project remains unfinished, with an estimated completion cost of R$ 25 billion.



Angra 3 is vital for Brazil's energy strategy. With a planned capacity of 1,405 megawatts, it would significantly enhance the country's nuclear output and diversify its energy mix.



This diversification could reduce Brazil's reliance on hydroelectric power. Despite its potential, the project has faced significant delays. Construction resumed in 2010 after a long hiatus but stopped again in 2015 due to corruption allegations.



Recent developments indicate that the government is still deliberating on whether to proceed with construction or abandon the project altogether. The National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) awaits technical studies before making a decision.



[video_player file=""]







The stakes are high; abandoning Angra 3 could cost the government around R$ 21 ($3.5) billion without any return on investment. In contrast, completing the project promises a reliable energy source that aligns with global trends toward cleaner energy.



Supporters of Angra 3 argue that it can play a crucial role in stabilizing Brazil's energy supply. Raul Lycurgo, president of Eletronuclear , emphasizes that nuclear energy is essential for achieving energy security in Brazil.



He points out that nuclear plants do not emit greenhouse gases and can provide a steady power supply regardless of weather conditions. The project also holds economic promise.



It could create thousands of jobs during construction and stimulate growth in Brazil's nuclear industry. However, critics question its cost-effectiveness, highlighting that renewable energy sources have become increasingly competitive.

MENAFN26122024007421016031ID1109033332