KAGE Innovation Announces The Launch Of New Grass Deflector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kage Grass Deflector On Wright Stander

KAGE Grass Deflector on Scag Stand On Mower

Kage Grass Deflector on Toro Zero Turn Mower

Electronic Universal Grass Deflector Keeps It Simple

OSCEOLA, WI, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KAGE Innovation, a leading provider of innovative snow removal and lawn maintenance equipment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary new electronic Grass Deflector . This groundbreaking product is designed to make lawn mowing easier and more efficient, while also helping to create a healthier and more beautiful lawn.A grass deflector, also known as a chute blocker, is a simple yet effective attachment that fits on lawn mower discharge chutes. It helps to prevent grass clippings, leaves, and other debris from being thrown from the mower deck, reducing the need for raking and trimming. This can save time and effort, and it can also help to protect flower beds, gardens, and other landscaping features from damage.In addition to its convenience benefits, a grass deflector also promotes a healthier lawn. By recirculating grass clippings back onto the lawn, the chute blocker helps to add essential nutrients to the soil, promoting healthy growth and reducing the need for fertilizer.What makes the new KAGE Grass Deflector unique is that it's designed to fit numerous makes and models of commercial lawnmowers and is controlled by an electronic toggle switch rather than hand levers or foot pedals. The flap can also be clamped closed using a torsion spring.

Brett Hart

KAGE INNOVATION

+1 6517050041

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Kage Grass Deflector Chute Blocker

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.