Enemy Attacks Kherson Region With Artillery, Drone, 3 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson region - an elderly couple in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and a 42-year-old man in the village of Komyshany.









As Ukrinform reported, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram .

“At about 13:20, Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from a UAV,” the statement said.

As noted, as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, a 75-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and contusion. She was provided with medical assistance and released for outpatient treatment.

Another victim is a 76-year-old man. He sustained blast trauma, contusion and shrapnel wounds to the head. Currently, doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with medical care.

The CMA said that it was an elderly couple from Kherson.

The RMA also informs that a local resident was injured in the Russian shelling of Komyshany. As a result of the enemy attack, the 42-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and contusion.

An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot.

Also, according to the RMA , on December 26, a resident of the village of Bilozerka, who was injured by Russian shelling on December 19, turned to the hospital. The 70-year-old local resident was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a concussion. The victim was hospitalized.

According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kherson region on Facebook , a fire broke out in a high-rise building in the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region as a result of enemy shelling.

“Another enemy shelling: this time the occupiers attacked an apartment building in the village of Bilozerka,” the statement reads.

As noted, a room in the apartment and two balconies caught fire as a result of an enemy shell hit. Rescuers evacuated one resident from the building. No victims were found in the apartments where the fires broke out.

While retreating from, Russians kidnap 48 Ukrainian infants from orphanage – Zelensky

It is noted that firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on an area of 20 square meters.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians shelled the village of Dariivka in Kherson region , wounding a 48-year-old man.

The photo is illustrative