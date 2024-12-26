Israeli Occupation Carries Out Air Strikes On Yemen -- Media

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli warplanes struck Sanaa International Airport and Al-Hodaida seaport on Thursday as part of wide scale on Yemen.

According to the Yemeni media, at least one person has been confirmed as dead in addition to three others reported as "missing," adding that the attacks were launched shortly after a passenger plane of the Yemeni airways landed.

The and the airport personnel were terrified with the nearby bombing.

Three of Al-Hodaida seaports are no longer functional due to the occupation air strikes. Moreover, Katheeb power station was also destroyed and Haziz electrical station in Sanaa suffered massive damage and operations came to a halt. (end)

