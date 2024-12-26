Climate Change On Brazil’S Agenda At BRICS

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Rio de Janeiro – Brazil will take over the BRICS presidency on January 1st next year and will host the group's summit for the fourth time. For the Brazilian government, this will be an opportunity to seek consensus among the ten nations that make up the group, aiming to build a better and more sustainable world.

In an interview with Agência Brasil, Ambassador Eduardo Saboia, the BRICS sherpa-chief negotiator-for 2025, said the group, due to its population size (over 40% of the global total) and its (37% of the world's by purchasing power), holds significant importance on the global stage.

“If you want to build a better, sustainable world, BRICS must be part of that construction. And it's important to have an understanding among these countries because that understanding helps you achieve a broader agreement [with other countries],” said Saboia.

In addition to topics already under discussion within BRICS, such as the possibility of using local currencies in trade between member countries and the reform of global governance, Brazil will use its leadership position within the group to seek consensus on issues like climate change, sustainable development with poverty reduction, and artificial intelligence governance.

The climate issue is of particular interest because Brazil will also host the COP30 U.N. climate conference in Belém this year.

“How can we use Brazil's BRICS presidency to build an understanding that could contribute to the success of COP30? The BRICS member countries play a central role in the energy sector, which is the main source of greenhouse gas emissions,” he says.

The governance of AI is another relevant topic, as this is a“disruptive” technology, according to the ambassador.“There is no established governance for AI, but this is an ongoing discussion. Perhaps during Brazil's BRICS presidency, we can make progress on developing a shared vision among these countries regarding how AI governance should be structured,” he said.

The first summit took place in 2009, with only Brazil, Russia, India, and China-the original BRIC. In 2011, South Africa joined, turning the acronym into BRICS. In 2023, at the Johannesburg summit in South Africa, BRICS invited Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates to join the group starting in January 2024. Argentina decided not to join, while the others participated in this year's summit in Kazan, Russia.

At the Kazan summit, BRICS also announced a new category of membership-associated countries-and decided that 13 nations would be invited: Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey, Nigeria, Indonesia, Algeria, Belarus, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Uganda.

