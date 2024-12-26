Qatar Coach Affirms Readiness For Kuwait Faceoff

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Spaniard Luis Garcia, head coach of the Qatari national team, emphasized the challenges of facing Kuwait in the third round of Group A of the 26th Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26), currently taking place in Kuwait.

Speaking at a press today, Garcia acknowledged the difficulties posed by Kuwait, who have delivered impressive performances in the tournament, particularly in their most recent match. He noted that Kuwait enjoys strong support from their home fans, adding an extra layer of complexity to the encounter. However, Garcia expressed confidence in Qatar's readiness to secure the crucial victory required to advance to the semi-finals.

The coach highlighted his faith in the capabilities of his squad, despite the absence of key players Sultan Al Buraik, sidelined due to injury, and Meshaal Barsham and Ahmed Fathi, both unavailable due to accumulated yellow cards. "Our team includes talented players capable of stepping up and filling any gaps," he said, voicing optimism that the starting lineup would deliver a high level of technical and mental performance to claim the vital three points.

Regarding the potential participation of Akram Afif, Garcia underlined the star player's significance, describing him as "the best player on the continent." He praised Afif's stellar performances, particularly during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where his skills made a decisive impact. "Akram is a game-changer, and we always need his contributions. Whenever he is fully fit, he will undoubtedly be in the starting lineup," Garcia stated.

Heading into tomorrow's decisive match against Kuwait, the Qatari team sits on one point and aims to secure a two-goal victory to guarantee their spot in the semi-finals, irrespective of the outcome of the other Group A clash between Oman and the UAE.

