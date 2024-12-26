Sky Jade By Golden Jade Wins Iron In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sky Jade

Golden Jade's Sky Jade recognized for excellence in architecture, building, and structure design by the prestigious A' Design Award.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The esteemed A' Design Award has announced Golden Jade 's Sky Jade as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights Sky Jade's exceptional design and its significant contribution to the field of architecture. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized award in the architecture industry, celebrating innovative and impactful designs from around the world.The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is particularly relevant to industry professionals, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance architectural practices. Sky Jade's recognition demonstrates its adherence to high standards and its potential to inspire future developments in the field. This award not only benefits Golden Jade but also highlights the importance of innovative and sustainable design for the entire architecture community and its stakeholders.Sky Jade stands out for its unique integration of digital architecture, green spaces, and sustainable features. The building's exterior boasts a 360-degree curtain glass design with a 7-degree inclination, creating a faceted appearance reminiscent of gemstone cuts. The interior layout incorporates four-sided natural lighting, promoting energy efficiency and a dynamic interplay of light and shadow. With 60% of the building covered in greenery, Sky Jade harmonizes with its surroundings and demonstrates a commitment to sustainable coexistence with nature.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Golden Jade's dedication to pushing the boundaries of architectural design. It will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue exploring innovative solutions that prioritize sustainability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Sky Jade's success may also influence industry standards, encouraging more architects and developers to embrace digital architecture and green building practices.Sky Jade was designed by the talented team at Golden Jade, including Joyce Yang, Architect Jung-Chiang Hsu's Office, and the skilled builders at Golden Jade Construction & Development Corp.Interested parties may learn more about Sky Jade and its innovative design at the following URL:About Golden JadeGolden Jade is a team of architects driven by a shared vision of creating ideal homes that respond to contemporary living and environmental needs. By embracing green building practices, they aim to preserve the beauty of cities while constructing a better future for the next generation. Based in Taiwan, Golden Jade is at the forefront of the green building revolution, dedicated to creating structures that positively impact both residents and the environment.About Golden Jade Construction and Development Corp.Golden Jade Construction and Development Corp. is a team of architectural design professionals with a strong foundation in engineering expertise. Embracing modern architectural trends, they offer a diverse range of services, including residential development, interior design, construction, and landscape engineering. By infusing aesthetics into the essence of daily life, Golden Jade Construction and Development Corp. creates buildings that embody both urban values and vitality.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to the architecture, building, and structure design field. The Iron A' Design Award showcases designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful solutions. These designs are expected to be highly regarded and cherished creations that improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in architectural design. Welcoming entries from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands, this award provides a platform to showcase innovative design visions and gain global recognition. The competition is judged by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants contribute to the advancement of architecture and inspire future trends. Since its establishment in 2008, the A' Design Award has been driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, striving to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

