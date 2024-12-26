Shan Ling 3 By Shanghai Kuyekuye Technology Co., Ltd. Wins Iron A' Design Award In Packaging Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shan Ling 3

Shanghai Kuyekuye Co., Ltd.'s innovative packaging design for Shan Ling 3 recognized with prestigious A' Design Award in Packaging Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Shanghai Kuyekuye Co., Ltd. as a winner in the Packaging Design category for their innovative work titled "Shan Ling 3". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Shan Ling 3 packaging design within the packaging industry and design community.The Shan Ling 3 packaging design by Shanghai Kuyekuye Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrates a strong understanding of current trends and needs within the packaging industry. By focusing on environmental friendliness, space reduction, and adaptability to different shoe sizes, this design aligns with and advances packaging industry standards and practices. The practical benefits of the Shan Ling 3 packaging, such as reduced logistics costs and material usage, make it highly relevant to users, the industry, and other stakeholders.What sets the Shan Ling 3 packaging apart is its unique triangular shape and the use of recyclable materials. The design efficiently accommodates shoes, clothes, and accessories, allowing them to be laid flat inside the box, reducing wrinkles during transportation. The packaging's ability to fit a wide range of children's shoe sizes from 31 to 43 with a single design showcases its adaptability and functionality. The abstract symbol for the Chinese character "door" and the simple circles representing rapid water flow and challenges add a distinctive aesthetic appeal to the packaging.Winning the A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category serves as a motivation for Shanghai Kuyekuye Technology Co., Ltd. to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire the brand to further explore sustainable packaging solutions and push the boundaries of design while maintaining a strong connection to traditional Chinese culture and symbolism.Shan Ling 3 was designed by Creative Director Xusong Wang and Designer Xiao Dong of Shanghai Kuyekuye Technology Co., Ltd.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shanghai Kuyekuye Technology Co., Ltd.Shanghai Kuyekuye Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based company composed of talented designers, artists, engineers, and marketers who adhere to the concepts of creative value, continuous innovation, and beyond excellence. With a strong focus on delivering high-quality and innovative solutions, Shanghai Kuyekuye Technology Co., Ltd. strives to push the boundaries of design while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and functionality.About 361°kids361°kids, established in 2009 by 361° Group, is a popular brand that focuses on providing professional sports equipment for children aged 3-12 years old. With more than 2000 stores and a nationwide marketing network, 361°kids has become a leading brand in the children's sports industry in China. In 2017, 361°kids' revenue increased to RMB 700 million, with e-commerce sales accounting for approximately 14% of the turnover of its parent company, 361° Group.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winner designs demonstrate great skill, high specialization, expert understanding, and creative capacity of their creators, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a respected international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries. The award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

