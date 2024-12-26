US State Department Expresses Condolences Over Plane Crash In Aktau

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller expressed condolences over the crash of an Azerbaijan (AZAL) passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25.

Azernews reports that Miller shared his message on "X," stating:

The AZAL passenger plane, which was operating a Baku-Grozny flight, crashed near the city of Aktau. Of the 67 people on board, 38 lost their lives, while 29 survived.

In response to the numerous casualties, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring a national day of mourning.

A State Commission, led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, has also been established to investigate the causes of the crash, under the direction of the president.