US State Department Expresses Condolences Over Plane Crash In Aktau
Date
12/26/2024 5:10:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller expressed
condolences over the crash of an Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL)
passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25.
Azernews reports that Miller shared his message
on "X," stating:
The AZAL passenger plane, which was operating a Baku-Grozny
flight, crashed near the city of Aktau. Of the 67 people on board,
38 lost their lives, while 29 survived.
In response to the numerous casualties, President Ilham Aliyev
signed a decree declaring a national day of mourning.
A State Commission, led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, has also
been established to investigate the causes of the crash, under the
direction of the president.
MENAFN26122024000195011045ID1109031726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.