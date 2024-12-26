S. Korea's Democratic Party To Vote On PM's Impeachment Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 26 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's main liberal opposition Party, said today that, it will vote on a motion to impeach Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, tomorrow.

Park Chan-dae, the party's floor leader, said in a statement that, his party had submitted the impeachment motion against Han and reported it to the National Assembly's plenary session.

Han became acting president, following President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment, over his martial law declaration on the night of Dec 3, which was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly on Dec 14. Since then, the constitutional court would deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Han said in a televised address earlier in the day that, he will delay the appointment of constitutional court justices, until the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement.

The Democratic Party floor leader called Han's address, as an official refusal to approve the appointment contributing to insurrection, over which investigative agencies looked into the impeached president.

Park Sung-joon, the party's deputy floor leader, told reporters that, the Democratic Party will vote on the motion to impeach the prime minister during a plenary session tomorrow.

The voting process was underway in the National Assembly, to appoint three constitutional court justice nominees, who are required to be approved by an acting president.– NNN-YONHAP

