J & K To Receive 24×7 Electricity After 100% Metering, Says CM Omar
Date
12/26/2024 5:07:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Jammu and Kashmir will have uninterrupted electricity once 100% metering is achieved, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday. Addressing the issue of unscheduled power cuts, Omar acknowledged the significant strain on the system caused by excessive and unauthorized electricity usage.
“There are people who have agreements for using power for four bulbs but end up consuming electricity equivalent to four heaters. This puts a lot of pressure on the system,” the Chief Minister told reporters here while urging people to cooperate with authorities in streamlining power consumption.
The harsh winter has added to the region's woes, with frozen water pipes compounding the difficulties faced by the population. He expressed hope for snowfall, which would improve weather conditions and ease some challenges.
“We are working hard to resolve all problems, but some issues will persist until statehood is restored,” he added, highlighting the ongoing challenges of governance in the Union Territory. (KINS)
