Elite Group Holding Invests Dhs100m In Dubai Auto Hub

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Elite Group Holding, a diversified UAE-based conglomerate, has announced plans to develop a one million square foot integrated facility in Dubai Industrial City, with an of Dhs100 million. This strategic move aims to bolster the company's presence in the automotive and sectors. The new facility is expected to support Elite Group Holding's expansion and strengthen its foothold in these industries. The company, known for its luxury automotive dealership, The Elite Cars, holds exclusive partnerships with brands such as Zenvo Automotive, Jetour, and Soueast. Additionally, it operates ART Elite Car Rental and other subsidiaries. Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, emphasized the significance of the automotive industry's pursuit of innovation in driving economic activity, attracting investment, and creating new skill-based jobs. He noted that Elite Group Holding's investment underscores the growing confidence in the UAE's robust business ecosystem and its attractiveness for companies seeking to expand their regional footprint. The project aligns with several UAE national strategies, including Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'. By enhancing efficiencies across vital sectors such as automotive and e-commerce, the new hub is expected to catalyze industry excellence and positively impact society and the economy. Tamer Abu Khalaf, partner of Elite Group Holding, expressed enthusiasm about the company's future growth and the project's role in expanding its presence in key sectors. He stated that this investment marks a pivotal step in broadening their footprint across key sectors and solidifying their presence in the dynamic region. Khalaf highlighted that Dubai Industrial City aligns perfectly with their vision to innovate and lead in industries shaping tomorrow's economy, offering a center of excellence to drive efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across their operations. The group's growth strategy includes launching new branches, expanding dealership networks, and building strategic partnerships to bring leading luxury and premium automotive brands to the UAE. Their focus on eco-friendly solutions, such as electric and hybrid vehicles, and advancing digital integration across e-commerce and automotive operations aligns with the UAE's sustainability goals. The facility's strategic location within Dubai Industrial City offers several advantages, including proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, and key national roadways. This positioning will allow Elite Group Holding to streamline operations and expand its reach in both local and international markets. The site will also benefit from an Etihad Rail freight terminal, further enhancing its logistics capabilities.">



