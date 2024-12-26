Iran’s natural gas production hits 865 mcm per day

(MENAFN) Iran has boosted its daily production of sweet to 865 million cubic meters, surpassing the Ministry of Oil’s target of 845 million cubic meters, according to Mohammadreza Jolaei, Director of Production Coordination and Supervision at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC). This increase in production reflects the country’s efforts to meet growing domestic demand for natural gas. In addition to sweet gas, Iran is also producing more than one billion cubic meters of rich gas per day, as reported by ISNA.



During a media tour of the South Pars Gas Complex, Jolaei highlighted the critical role this facility plays in meeting the country’s gas needs. The complex currently provides 70 percent of Iran’s total gas supply, injecting between 850 and 860 million cubic meters of gas daily into the national grid, with approximately 590 million cubic meters sourced from South Pars. This demonstrates the facility's central role in Iran’s energy infrastructure.



In addition to natural gas, the South Pars Gas Complex is a significant producer of other valuable resources, including 700,000 barrels of gas condensates, 20,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 1,500 tons of sulfur, and 5,000 to 6,000 tons of ethane each day. These products play a crucial role in the country’s energy and petrochemical industries, contributing to both domestic needs and export potential.



The gas produced at the South Pars facility is equivalent to about 3.5 million barrels of crude oil, underscoring its importance to Iran’s energy sector. The complex’s output is vital not only for meeting local energy demand but also for supporting Iran’s broader economic and industrial development.



