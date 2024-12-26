What Women Prioritized Over The Past Five Years

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Romantic relationships, traveling and earning money - none of these are as important to women right now as about their own bodies.

That's according to a new survey of 2,000 American women, evenly split by generation, which asked respondents about various topics to see which have become more important to them over the past five years.

Learning about their body and women's topics (59%), as well as being comfortable and confident in their bodies (58%), were the top two areas of importance.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Intimina , the survey found that when split by generation, these two areas were high across the board - showing the value women of all ages put on their confidence and women's health.





Despite how important women believe it is to be comfortable and confident in their bodies, only 14% said they feel“extremely confident.”

While 55% of women surveyed said they feel“very” (18%) or“somewhat” (36%) confident.

The survey looked not only at women's confidence, but also at the effort - or lack thereof - it's taken for women to embrace their womanhood.

Results revealed that younger generations have needed to put more effort into embracing their womanhood; 25% of Gen Z women surveyed and 21% of millennials said they've had to make a very conscious and strong effort.

This is compared to 18% of Gen Xers who've made a concerted effort and just 9% of baby boomers.

"Today's women prioritize something truly transformative: understanding and embracing their own bodies,” said Dunja Kokotovic, Intimina brand manager.“The survey results are clear: confidence and comfort in womanhood are valued more than traditional milestones like travel or financial success. Yet, the journey to that confidence can be challenging, especially for younger generations who've had to overcome societal pressures and embrace their womanhood fully consciously. This shift, seen across all ages, highlights a cultural change where self-awareness and empowerment are key, showing that true success starts with self-love and health."

On the other hand, when asked if they're proud to be a woman, 89% of respondents said yes - and this was quite similar across all generations surveyed.

Respondents of different ages were also in agreement that women have more disadvantages to overcome than men (61% overall).

This includes body image pressures (58%), as well as disadvantages in the workplace (58%) and perceptions about women's personalities and gender roles (43%).

Respondents also highlighted sports (39%) and public safety (39%) as two other areas where women are more disadvantaged than men.

And 55% of women surveyed believe the disadvantages women have to overcome have either stayed the same (30%) or become worse (25%) over the past five years.

Unfortunately, this isn't expected to change anytime soon: 40% of women surveyed believe the results of the presidential election, with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office in January, will negatively impact how women feel about their bodies and how others feel about women's bodies.

"Empowering women starts with creating a positive and understanding culture around their bodies and experiences,” said Kokotovic.“This means normalizing open conversations about women's health, breaking down stigmas and championing self-confidence at every turn. By offering education, support and respect, we can remove the barriers that hold women back. It's not just a woman's issue - it's a collective responsibility. When we celebrate and advocate for women's empowerment, we lay the groundwork for a more inclusive and equitable future for all."

WHAT'S BECOME MORE IMPORTANT TO WOMEN IN THE PAST FIVE YEARS?

Learning about my body and women's health topics - 59%Being comfortable/confident in my body - 58%Making a lot of money - 48%Having a stable romantic relationship - 40%Going on adventures - 40%

