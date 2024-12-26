(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As families unwrapped presents, gold prices quietly climbed, defying the holiday lull. The precious metal rose from $2,613.29 on December 23 to $2,639.50 on December 26, a 1% gain. This uptick, while modest, speaks volumes about the current economic landscape.



Investors, it seems, found comfort in gold's stability amid global uncertainties. The Reserve's cautious stance on interest rates fueled this sentiment. Markets predict an 89.3% chance of rates remaining unchanged in January, pushing investors towards safe-haven assets.



Yet, not all that glitters is gold. November saw global gold ETFs experience net outflows of 28.6 tons, with European funds leading the exodus. This trend suggests a complex interplay between short-term profit-taking and long-term hedging strategies.







Technically, gold held firm above the crucial $2,600 support level. Analysts now eye resistance at $2,650 and $2,675. These levels could determine gold's trajectory as we enter 2025.



India, a major gold consumer, mirrored the global trend. Delhi saw 24-carat gold prices rise by ₹20 to ₹77,610 per 10 grams on December 26. This uptick indicates sustained demand in key markets despite economic headwinds.



As we bid farewell to 2024, gold's performance serves as a barometer for investor sentiment. Its steady rise reflects deeper concerns about financial stability in an uncertain world. With inflation data and Fe decisions on the horizon, gold's journey promises to be anything but dull in the coming year.



Gold Glitters Through Christmas: A Tale of Resilience

